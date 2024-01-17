People might boycott Congress, others for staying away from Ram temple consecration: Anurag Thakur

NEW DELHI: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress and the other constituents of the INDIA opposition bloc that are keeping away from the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, saying people might boycott them again for this decision.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Thakur took part in cleaning the Valmiki temple premises here, ahead of the "pran pratishtha" ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22, under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Swachhata Sewa" programme.

"They boycotted the new Parliament building and the prime minister's address and people boycotted them. Now, they think they can boycott the pran pratishtha ceremony, but people might boycott them again," the senior BJP leader told reporters.