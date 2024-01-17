PM did nothing for 9 years to find out solution for Naga political issue: Rahul Gandhi

KOHIMA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of doing nothing to bring about a solution to the Naga political issue for nine years after the Framework Agreement was signed in 2015.

Addressing a public rally during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by him at Nagaland's Mokokchung town, Gandhi said a solution to the problem cannot be brought without having the trust of the Naga people, and without a discussion with them.

Attacking the prime minister, he said, “If you don't have a solution, you should not lie and say you have a solution. You can say that we have to work towards the solution and we will work towards the solution but you must not lie to the Naga people.”

He said that the Congress understands that the issue is serious and a solution is required.

Referring to the Framework Agreement, the former Congress president said, “What the Prime Minister promised nine years ago is an empty vow to the Naga people.”