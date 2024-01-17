Bar Council of India chief requests CJI to grant court holiday on Ram Mandir consecration day
NEW DELHI: The Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, requesting him to declare a holiday for all courts across India, on January 22 on the occasion of Ram Mandir inauguration, citing that the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a matter of great faith.
The Senior advocate, Mishra, the BCI Chairman, in a letter to the CJI, said, the inauguration of Ram Mandir has evoked profound sentiments among the citizens. The Supreme Court's historic verdict on November 9, 2019, which affirmed the birthplace of Lord Rama and allocated the disputed land for the construction of the temple, resonated with the truth and beliefs of the Hindu community.
"This event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realisation of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation's structure. Lord Ram's universal significance extends beyond cultural and religious boundaries, touching the hearts and minds of people across diverse communities and belief systems," Mishra said, in his letter addressed to the CJI.