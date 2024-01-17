Sri Lankan Navy arrests 18 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in its waters

RAMANATHAPURAM: 18 Indian fishermen from Pamban were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in the SL waters. Lankan officials also impounded two boats, which were handed over to the SL fisheries inspector for further action.

Over 90 boats from Pamban ventured into the sea on Tuesday. Sources said a few of them, involved in fishing, were chased away by the Sri Lankan navy at nighttime. About 18 fishermen in 2 boats, however, were detained. Sources said that the arrested fishermen were involved in fishing between Dhanushkodi and Talai Mannar seas.