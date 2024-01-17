Supreme Court dismisses appeal challenging actor Dhanush in smoking poster controversy

There is a huge relief for Actor Dhanush, as the Supreme Court in its order recently rejected an appeal filed by a private complainant, seeking action against the actor for the posters of the 2014 Tamil film 'Velaiyilla Pattathari' that showed the actor smoking a cigarette.

The private complaint had been filed in the matter alleging that the advertisement had directly or indirectly suggested or promoted the use or consumption of cigarettes.



A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice A S Oka and also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, rejected the appeal filed by a private complainant.



"After going through all the relevant materials and records, in the case, we are of the view that sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 was not applicable in this case. Hence, the Special Leave Petition (SLP) is dismissed," the bench said in its order.



The Apex Court also refused to interfere with the Madras High Court's earlier order of July 10, last year, which had quashed the criminal proceedings against Dhanush and others for the posters of the 2014 Tamil film 'Velaiyilla Pattathari' that showed the actor smoking a cigarette.



After the Madras HC had in its order rejected the petition of the private complainant, it moved the Supreme Court challenging it.