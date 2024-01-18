‘BJP not politicising temple issue’

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that he became a ‘sanyasi because of the Ram temple movement.

Speaking at a conclave organized by a TV channel, Yogi rejected the opposition’s charge that the BJP was trying to capitalise politically on the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram scheduled for January 22.

“I have been associated with the temple movement from the beginning. In fact, I became a ‘sanyasi’ because of Ram temple movement. However, I do not intend to take any credit for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram. We are going to Ayodhya as servants of Lord Ram,” said the CM.

He added that that invite for the consecration ceremony was extended to the leaders of Congress and Samajwadi Party but they refused to be a part of it.

“No one has been stopped from coming to the Ram temple. Those, who will come as servants of Lord Ram are welcomed,” he remarked.