‘BJP not politicising temple issue’

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that he became a ‘sanyasi because of the Ram temple movement.
Speaking at a conclave organized by a TV channel, Yogi rejected the opposition’s charge that the BJP was trying to capitalise politically on the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram scheduled for January 22.
“I have been associated with the temple movement from the beginning. In fact, I became a ‘sanyasi’ because of Ram temple movement. However, I do not intend to take any credit for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram. We are going to Ayodhya as servants of Lord Ram,” said the CM.
He added that that invite for the consecration ceremony was extended to the leaders of Congress and Samajwadi Party but they refused to be a part of it.
“No one has been stopped from coming to the Ram temple. Those, who will come as servants of Lord Ram are welcomed,” he remarked.
Taking a jibe at opposition, Yogi said that people were aware of the character of the SP and others. He said that even if he were not the CM, he would have been a part of the Ram Temple movement and would have taken pride in taking a back seat while contributing towards the cause of Lord Ram.
“This is not the time to take credit, Lord Ram is the ultimate divine father,” said CM Yogi. Recalling the contribution of his Guru, CM Yogi said that he was fortunate to have his revered Gurudev Mahant Avaidyanathji as one of the frontline warriors in Ram Mandir movement.
“During that period, my Pujya Guru wanted to lead the temple movement and the Gorakhnath Peeth was with him. This movement progressed under the leadership of my Pujya Guru, RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad,” said CM Yogi while elaborating on the association and role of Gorakshnath Peeth and Mahant Aviadyanath’s role in the temple movement.
“Over 3 lakh people sacrificed their lives and over 76 conflicts took place for the reclamation of the temple. People used to frequent Gorakshnath Peeth. Today, as the result of that struggle, the temple stands tall,” the CM said.
Bar Council seeks holiday for all courts on Jan 22
The Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, requesting him to declare a holiday for all courts across India on January 22, on the occasion of Ram Mandir inauguration. He said the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a matter of great faith.