No let-up in Manipur violence, 4 killed

On Wednesday evening, three BSF personnel sustained bullet injuries during a confrontation with a mob in the Thoubal district.

“…an irate mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) in Khangabok, Thoubal District. Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force. Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal Police Headquarters, prompting the security forces to use legal force. Armed miscreants from among the mob fired with live rounds. As a result, 03 (three) personnel from BSF sustained bullet injuries,” Manipur police wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The injured personnel – assistant sub-inspectors Sobram Singh, Ramji and constable Gourav Kumar – were evacuated to a local hospital for treatment.

After the incident, curfew was reimposed in the entire Thoubal district.

The violence in Thoubal broke out hours after two police commandos were killed and five other personnel were injured in two separate attacks carried out by the Kuki militants in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in the Tengnoupal district, the police said.

The town remained tense for the past few days after the police had arrested two persons, both Kukis, suspecting their involvement in the killing of a police officer there in October last year. Some Kuki organisations claimed the arrested persons were innocent civilians.

According to reports, the Centre decided to rush additional forces to Moreh.

Meanwhile, protestors, mostly women, took out rallies in parts of the Imphal valley on Thursday demanding that Centre entrust Chief Minister N Biren Singh to head the Unified Command as chairman. They said the incumbent, Kuldiep Singh, is not competent to handle the situation.

The ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which broke out on May 3 last year, left some 200 people dead and 60,000 others displaced.