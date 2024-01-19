Guj boat tragedy: Three including manager of Harni lake arrested for culpable homicide

VADODARA: A day after 14 students and two teachers were killed in a boat accident in Harni lake in Gujarat, three persons, including a manager of a contractor, have been arrested, said a police official on Friday.

Following the tragedy on Thursday afternoon, the Harni police had registered an FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code against 18 persons, including the partners of Kotia Projects, which was given the contract to run Harni Lake Zone by the civic body.