SC refuses to interfere with Madras HC order upholding O.Paneerselvam's expulsion from AIADMK

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order which upheld the expulsion of O Panneerselvam and three others from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in July 2022.

"We are not inclined to interfere with the Madras High Court's August 2023 judgement. We hope the trial should be finished expeditiously in the HC," a two-judge bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta said, in the order on Friday.

"Dismissal of SLP should not be treated as expression of opinion on the merits of the case," the Supreme Court said.

The Madras High Court in its August 2023 order had upheld the expulsion of Panneerselvam and 3 others from AIADMK for their illegal involvement in anti-party activities.

It is to be noted that the party's general council had passed a special resolution on July 11, 2022, in its Special meeting and expelled Panneerselvam, a three-time acting chief minister earlier of the state. He then was expelled from the party from primary membership due to his anti-party activities.