Congress alleges attack on Ramesh's car, media persons in Assam's Sonitpur during yatra

"We informed the police and the additional superintendent of police is at the location now", the AICC leader added.

She said Nyay Yatra stickers from his vehicle were torn out and the attackers attempted to put a BJP flag on the vehicle, nearly breaking the rear glass.

"The camera, badge and other apparatus of a vlogger who has been covering the Yatra were snatched. Members of the social media team of the party were also manhandled", she said.

Singh said a BJP program was apparently happening in the area and some of the media persons had got off their vehicles to get some visuals.

"They created a very intimidating situation for us. They have refused to return the camera of the vlogger, claiming that it was not snatched," she added.