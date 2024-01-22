Refrain from passing adverse orders today, Bar body urges CJI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Sunday requested Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud not to pass any adverse orders against advocates who fail to appear before the court on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a letter to CJI Chandrachud, SCBA president Adish C Aggarwala said that the celebrations will commence early on Monday and go on till late evening. Simultaneous ceremonies will also take place in temples not only in India but throughout the world.

He said that some of his Muslim colleagues have also requested that Monday be declared a holiday.

“Many judges and senior law officers have been invited to Ayodhya, and they may be participating in the prayers,” he said, adding that he would also be attending the prayer ceremony in the holy city.