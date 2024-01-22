SC notice to Maha CM Shinde, 38 MLAs on Uddhav's plea challenging Speaker's refusal to disqualify them

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and 38 MLAs, asking them to file their detailed respective replies within two weeks, after hearing the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's plea challenging the Assembly Speaker's refusal to disqualify them.

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued the notice and sought response within two weeks.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Thackeray faction, told the apex court that the Speaker's order violated its judgment and hence it ought to hear the matter.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction on January 15 had moved the Supreme Court challenging Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order, dismissing the disqualification petitions against CM Shinde and 38 MLAs and ruling that the Shinde faction is the real Shiv Sena.

The Supreme Court on January 17 agreed to hear on January 22 the appeal filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp challenging the Speaker's order refusing to disqualify CM Shinde and 38 MLAs.

The faction had also challenged the Speaker's order ruling that the Shinde-led group is the real Shiv Sena.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea stated that the Assembly Speaker's order, holding that the 2018 leadership structure cannot be relied upon as it purportedly does not confirm with the provisions of the Shiv Sena constitution, is erroneous.