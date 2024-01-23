‘Ban’ on consecration telecast: Supreme Court seeks Tamil Nadu reply

NEW DELHI: THE Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and other parties after hearing an urgent plea filed by a state BJP member seeking directions to permit live streaming of the “Pran Prathishta” of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in temples across Tamil Nadu.
A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Dutta issued notice to Tamil Nadu govt and others and sought their reply on the plea.
The apex court said the authorities would examine applications seeking permission for such live telecast and deal them in accordance with law. If the applications are rejected, the reasons shall be given.
The BJP member from Tamil Nadu had moved the Supreme Court against state’s oral order through which it had allegedly banned live telecast of the consecration.
Opposing the plea, advocate Amit Anand Tiwari representing Tamil Nadu told the court that are no restrictions or ban on live telecast, performance of puja, archana, annadhanas or bhajans and the plea is politically motivated.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that some police stations had sent out written orders.
The Supreme Court directed the Tamil Nadu govt not to summarily reject requests for live streaming of the consecration. “All rejection orders must show reasons,” the apex court said and asked the state to maintain data in this regard.