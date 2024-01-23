‘Ban’ on consecration telecast: Supreme Court seeks Tamil Nadu reply

NEW DELHI: THE Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and other parties after hearing an urgent plea filed by a state BJP member seeking directions to permit live streaming of the “Pran Prathishta” of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in temples across Tamil Nadu.

A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Dutta issued notice to Tamil Nadu govt and others and sought their reply on the plea.

The apex court said the authorities would examine applications seeking permission for such live telecast and deal them in accordance with law. If the applications are rejected, the reasons shall be given.

The BJP member from Tamil Nadu had moved the Supreme Court against state’s oral order through which it had allegedly banned live telecast of the consecration.