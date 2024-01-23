Decide on earliest possible date for holding mayoral polls: Punjab HC to Chandigarh administration

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday asked the Chandigarh administration to decide on the earliest possible date for holding the mayoral polls.

A division bench of Justices Sudhir Singh and Harsh Bunger issued the direction while hearing a petition challenging an order of the Chandigarh deputy commissioner, who is the authority for holding the mayoral polls, postponing the elections from January 18 to February 6.