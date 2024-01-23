Lawyer who argued barefoot in court for Ram

NEW DELHI: As Ayodhya gets ready for the big day, not many are aware of this senior lawyer, Keshav Parasaran, who argued for the Hindu side four years ago in the Supreme Court standing barefoot for hours at a stretch.

While talking to this newspaper, Parasaran, 96, attorney general of India twice earlier, said he felt that Lord Ram is omnipresent. Faith in him and respect for him brought people closer to themselves, he said.

“The arguments that I delivered in the Ram mandir case in Supreme court in 2019, is due to my love for God Ram. It was due to my faith, devotion and dedication for God Ram. I do it for Ram (Lalla) only,” Parasaran said in an emotional tone. On being asked about winning the case in the top court, he said he had done his best in the case. “It was the court that decided and pronounced the verdict,” he said.

In 2019, Parasaran surprised many when he argued standing barefoot for hours at a stretch, despite his age. His juniors and contemporaries said it was his deep devotion and humility that led him to follow the gesture.