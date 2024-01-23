SL Navy arrests six Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended two Indian boats consist of six Rameswaram fishermen on the wee hours of Tuesday. The arrested fishermen along with their boats have been handed over to Mailadi fisheries department officials for further action.

After consecutive days of fishing ban, about 480 mechanised boats from Rameswaram ventured into the season on Monday night. While the fishermen were fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), sources said that a few of them who were involved in fishing were chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy.

About six fishermen in two boats were caught by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged violation of the IMBL.

SL Navy sources said that the North Central Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft belonging to the Navy and Sri Lanka Coast Guard to chase away a cluster of Indian fishermen in SL waters on Jan 22.

In this operation, the naval personnel who held the six Indian fishers in two boats had continued to remain in island waters off the Delft Island.

The arrested fishers with their boats were brought to the Kankasanthurai Harbour; they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal action.

It is to be noted that earlier on January 17 about 18 fishermen hailing from Pamban in two boats were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. They were remanded for two weeks.

The fishermen association urged the Union government to addres the issues between the two nations and provide a safer environment for fishers from both the countries to carry out fishing operation. They also urged the government to take action towards releasing them.