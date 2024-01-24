Amit Shah bats for new criminal laws, edu policy

AHMEDABAD: After five years, India’s criminal justice system will be the most modern in the world, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday while speaking at the 5th International and 44th All India Criminology Conference of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Gandhinagar.

“The Indian Penal Code, CrPC, and Evidence Law have been repealed and new laws have been enacted. I’ve been piloting this legislation, and with tremendous boldness, we’ve decided to make the visit of forensic science officers to every crime site mandatory for cases with a 7-year or longer sentence,” said Shah.

“This will facilitate the investigation, as well as the judges’ work. We are also working to modernize the entire process. It will take five years due to various tiers of work,” said Shah.

Talking about the Modi government’s achievements, Shah said, “If a government remains in power for 50 years, it makes 5-6 changes. However, in just 10 years, we have made more than 50 changes in every field,” said the home minister, adding after five years, the country will receive over 9,000 scientific officers and forensic science professionals every year.