Amit Shah bats for new criminal laws, edu policy

AHMEDABAD: After five years, India’s criminal justice system will be the most modern in the world, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday while speaking at the 5th International and 44th All India Criminology Conference of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Gandhinagar.
“The Indian Penal Code, CrPC, and Evidence Law have been repealed and new laws have been enacted. I’ve been piloting this legislation, and with tremendous boldness, we’ve decided to make the visit of forensic science officers to every crime site mandatory for cases with a 7-year or longer sentence,” said Shah.
“This will facilitate the investigation, as well as the judges’ work. We are also working to modernize the entire process. It will take five years due to various tiers of work,” said Shah.
Talking about the Modi government’s achievements, Shah said, “If a government remains in power for 50 years, it makes 5-6 changes. However, in just 10 years, we have made more than 50 changes in every field,” said the home minister, adding after five years, the country will receive over 9,000 scientific officers and forensic science professionals every year.
On the New Education Policy, Shah said “Our administration has implemented a new policy after 40 years. I can say that this education strategy is entirely centered on India; it will also help our children gain prominence on the global scene.
Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda opened electoral offices of all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s o fice in Gandhinagar. With this, the BJP launched its election campaign a day after the Ayodhya consecration ceremony.
Addressing party workers in Gandhinagar, Nadda said if any region has given leadership to fight against social evils, it was Gujarat. He lauded the state leadership for having an impressive track record of winning all 26 seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
“I believe that the people of Gujarat will vote for PM Modi to power in 26 out of 26 seats again to contribute to creating a Vikshit Bharat, Samarth Bharat, and Saksham Bharat,” he added.