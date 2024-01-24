Attempted Sabarmati jail break: SC grants bail to accused on prolonged incarceration of 11 years without trial

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court in its order on Wednesday granted bail to Raziuddin, one of the accused in the 2013 attempted Sabarmati Jail break case, after considering the fact there was a prolonged delay and incarceration of 11 years without his trial.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice C T Ravikumar and also comprising Justice Rajesh Bindal granted bail to one of the accused, Raziuddin.

Along with Raziuddin, two other accused persons -- Nasirahmed Liyakatali Mohammedgaus Patel, and Nadeem Abdul Naeem Syed - have been in jail for over 10 years for their alleged involvement in the 2013 attempted Sabarmati jailbreak case.

These three accused men, along with others, in 2013, allegedly dug a 213-foot-long tunnel and reached a depth of 16.5 feet within the confines of Sabarmati jail, with the intent to escape. They, however, did not succeed in their mission to flee.

The Top Court granted bail to Raziuddin, after keeping in view and noted that there was a prolonged delay and incarceration of 11 years without his trial.