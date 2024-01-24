Bharat has always been secular, no need to pit Bharat against India: Ram Madhav at ThinkEdu

CHENNAI: Our nation can be identified both as India and Bharat. True secularism, in the Indian context, involves equal respect, no discrimination, and no preferential treatment based on religion, Ram Madhav, author, and thinker, said during a discussion on "Bharat and Hindutva: How Far Do They Go?" at the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by the chair Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express, about the recent emphasis on the term 'Bharat', especially before the elections and on the G20 platform, Madhav clarified that it was not driven by political convenience.

"Our decision to highlight the core identity of our nation, Bharat, at the G20 was a strategic move. With the leaders assembled there representing 80% of the world's economy, it provided an excellent opportunity to emphasize our civilizational and cultural roots. In G20 literature, the terms 'India' and 'Bharat' were interchangeably utilised, showcasing our pride in our heritage and referring to our nation as Bharat or Bharathiya as deemed appropriate."