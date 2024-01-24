Canada to cut new international student permits by 35 per cent

CHANDIGARH: Canada will reduce the number of new international student permits by an overall 35 percent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, limiting it to 364,000 permits in 2024.

This decision comes in response to the influx of 551,000 international students in 2022, of which 41 percent, or 226,000, were from India. Some provinces, such as Ontario, could experience even greater reductions, possibly exceeding 50 percent.

Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced that in the previous year, 560,000 study visas were issued, and the forthcoming year will see a 35 percent reduction in visa issuances. The two-year cap will remain in effect, with a reassessment of permit issuance for 2025 scheduled at the year’s end.

Historically, Ontario and British Columbia have been the preferred destinations for international students. However, now students will no longer have the freedom to choose colleges at will. Additionally, the Canadian Government has instituted territorial caps, requiring every study permit application to include an attestation letter from a province or territory. These regions are expected to establish the necessary process by March 31.