Canada to cut new international student permits by 35 per cent

CHANDIGARH: Canada will reduce the number of new international student permits by an overall 35 percent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, limiting it to 364,000 permits in 2024.
This decision comes in response to the influx of 551,000 international students in 2022, of which 41 percent, or 226,000, were from India. Some provinces, such as Ontario, could experience even greater reductions, possibly exceeding 50 percent.
Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced that in the previous year, 560,000 study visas were issued, and the forthcoming year will see a 35 percent reduction in visa issuances. The two-year cap will remain in effect, with a reassessment of permit issuance for 2025 scheduled at the year’s end.
Historically, Ontario and British Columbia have been the preferred destinations for international students. However, now students will no longer have the freedom to choose colleges at will. Additionally, the Canadian Government has instituted territorial caps, requiring every study permit application to include an attestation letter from a province or territory. These regions are expected to establish the necessary process by March 31.
Provinces and territories will be left to decide how permits are distributed among universities and colleges in their jurisdictions. However Miller said that the reduction would be up to 50% for some regions. The federal government will also require international students applying for a permit to provide an attestation letter from a province or territory.
It’s important to note that the current study permit holders and permit renewals will remain unaffected by these changes. Furthermore, individuals pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as elementary and secondary education, are not included in the cap. The caps are based on population and will result in more significant reductions in provinces where the international student population has experienced unsustainable growth. The development comes as a response to Canada’s ongoing housing crisis and mounting pressure on the federal government over the increasing numbers of non-permanent residents entering the country.
Starting in September, post-graduation work permits will no longer be granted to international students enrolling in programs that are part of a curriculum licensing arrangement. The Canadian Government believes that these programs have less oversight compared to public colleges and can be exploited as a loophole for post-graduation work permit eligibility. Graduates of master’s will now be eligible for three-year work permits.