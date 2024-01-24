Hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case adjourned to January 31 by Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned till January 31 the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan deferred the matter as the bench was available only till lunch.

"List on January 31. High on board," the bench said.

Senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for Khalid, submitted that he was ready to argue but unfortunately this bench is rising after lunch.