'Khela ho gaya': Nitish-Lalu Mahaghatbandan will break after January 25, claims ex-Bihar CM Manjhi

PATNA: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi claimed on Wednesday that the ties between Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would break after January 25.

Speaking to media persons, Manjhi said, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will snap ties with RJD after January 25. Maine kaha tha khela hoga aur khela ho gaya (I said that it would be played and it was played),” he said while referring to his comments on ‘X’ on January 23.

Manjhi, who was once part of the 'Mahaghatbandan' (grand alliance) government led by Nitish Kumar, had said that people are smart enough to understand the play that is going on in Bihar.

"It is said in Bengali, 'Khela Hobe'. It is said in Magahi, 'Khela hokto'. It is said in Bhojpuri, 'Khela Hokhi'. As for the rest, you yourself are wise," the former Bihar CM had posted a cryptic post on X, leading to speculation that Nitish could once again ditch the Mahaghatbandan and join the NDA.

The HAM supremo also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created a rift between the JD(U) and RJD — two major allies in Bihar and the ‘INDIA’ bloc at the national level — by nominating two-time chief minister and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur for 'Bharat Ratna', India's highest civilian award.