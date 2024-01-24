Massive influx of devotees inundate Ayodhya; over 2.5 lakh take darshan of Ram Lalla on day two

LUCKNOW: Two days after the enthronement of Ram Lalla in his abode, devotees turned up in large numbers to inundate the temple town, braving the chilling cold wave sweeping north India, to get a glimpse of their revered deity.

Over 2.5 lakh people took darshan of Ram Lalla, attired in cascading green Banarasi poshaak, till Wednesday, with many still awaiting their turn in queues.

As per the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kheshtra Trust, the time for daily darshan has been fixed from 6 am to 10 pm daily. Amid tight security arrangements, the devotees had thronged the temple gates in large numbers since early Wednesday morning.

Notably, around 5 lakh people took darshan on Tuesday, when the temple was opened to the public.

Amid the huge rush of devotees in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials in Lucknow to review the steps taken for crowd management and advised VIPs planning to visit the temple to inform the state government or temple trust about their visits a week before scheduling them.

"A multitude of devotees from across the country are flocking to Ayodhya Dham, eager to catch a glimpse of their revered deity, Lord Shri Ram. Given the extraordinary influx of VIPs and distinguished individuals, it would be appropriate for them to inform the local administration, Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, or the Uttar Pradesh Government a week in advance before scheduling their visit," the statement quoted the CM as saying.

According to Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, a better queuing system for the devotees coming for darshan was put in place, and the situation was under control. Roadway buses plying from Sultanpur and other adjoining districts to Ayodhya were stopped for crowd management. The roads leading to Ayodhya witnessed a huge rush of vehicles.