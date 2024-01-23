'Glittering' Ram Lalla adorned in unique ornaments, featuring gold and other gems valued in crores

Ayodhya: The image of Ram Lalla, which emerged after its consecration in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple in Ayodhya on Monday, bedecked with ornaments from head to toe, was a sight to behold, for it was a replica of the image ensconced in the imagination of scores of devotees since times immemorial.
Laden with five kg of pure 22-carat gold, the idol is adorned with a total of 14 pieces of jewellery, comprising Mukut on the head, Ramanandi Tilak on the forehead, emerald and ruby rings, three different neck pieces of various dimensions, waist and arm bands, bangles, ankle bands, anklets, an arrow, and a bow.
The jewellery has been designed by Lucknow-based Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers (HSJ). According to HSJ CEO Ankur Anand, it took them 12 days to curate the entire range of ornaments for the deity.
Sharing the details, Anand says the ornaments have been curated with 18,567 round diamonds, 439 uncut diamonds, 615 emeralds, and 2984 rubies. “The idol was finalised by PM Modi on December 30, and on January 1, I got a call from the Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kheshtra Trust, entrusting me with the curation of jewellery for the idol of Lord Ram to be consecrated,” says Anand.
He adds that he visited Ayodhya on January 2 to take the measurements of the idol. “It was a very unique assignment for us. All this time, we have been making ornaments for full adult idols. This time, we had to make jewellery for a five-year-old prince, and it should be suitable to his age and stature while being a reflection of the rich cultural heritage of this land. So we spent many hours researching and referring to various scriptures before embarking upon the journey,” says the CEO, expressing gratitude to the Almighty for being chosen for the task.
Even the temple trust claimed that the creation of divine ornaments was based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Shri Ram's scripturally appropriate splendour in texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotra.
“Following this research, and as per the concept and direction of Yatindra Mishra, an art critic and author, the ornaments have been crafted by Shri Ankur Anand's institution, Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers, Lucknow,” the temple trust posted on X.
The trust also gave a description of the deity's attire.
“Shri Ram Lalla Virajman is adorned in Banarasi fabric, featuring a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/angavastram. These angavastrams are embellished with pure gold zari and threads, featuring auspicious Vaishnav symbols: Shankh, Padma, Chakra, and Mayur. These garments were created by Delhi's textile designer, Shri Manish Tripathi, who worked from Ayodhya Dham,” according to the trust.
Claiming a legacy of 130 years in designing the collection for various temples in Vrindavan, Bareilly, and Aligarh, Anand said that 132 craftsmen worked day in and day out to accomplish the mission in such a short time.
Attributes of the ornaments
Mukut (crown): Weighs 1.7 kg; a 75-carat diamond; 135 carats of Zambian emerald; 262 carats of rubies, besides other gemstones; and a 500g halo at the back of 22-carat gold.
Ramanadi Tilak: Made in pure yellow gold, weighing 16g embellished with a single natural three-carat diamond in the centre and surrounded by scores of smaller diamonds and Burmies rubies.
Kanthha (neck pieces): The smallest and broadest one, seen as a choker around Ram Lalla’s neck, weighs 500 g and is made in gold and embellished with gemstones—rubies, emeralds, and diamonds. It has a Suryavanshi logo in the middle.
Panch lad Padika (five strands): A necklace worn below the throat and above the navel. A significant feature of divine ornamentation. It has a five-strand piece made of diamonds and emeralds, featuring a large ornate pendant in the middle.
Vijay Mala: Heaviest among all, weighing 2 kg to the feet; made of gold and intermittently studded rubies. Worn as a symbol of victory, it is decorated with symbols auspicious to the Vaishnav tradition, comprising Sudarshan Chakra, Lotus, Champa, Parijat, Kund, Tulsi, Shankh, and Mangal Kalash Kundal.
Ear pieces: Designed to complement Mukut, following the same design as Mukut, adorned with peacock motifs, curated in gold, and embellished with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds.
Kamar Band (waistband): Wrapped around Ram Lalla's waist, studded with gems, made of gold embellished with diamonds, rubies, pearls, and emeralds, small bells symbolise purity, reflecting princely splendour.
Baju Band (armband): Worn on both arms, made in gold, studded with all the gems
Kangan (bangles): Weighing around 850g, with 100 carats of diamonds, along with 320 carats of rubies and emeralds.
Pag Kada (ankle bands): Made in gold with beautiful inlay work of gems Anklets: Weighing 560g, made in gold.
Dhanush and Baan (bow and arrow): Weighing 1 kg, made with 24-carat gold.
Toys: Made in silver, comprised of jhunjhuna (an infant’s toy), horse, elephant, camel, and lattoo.