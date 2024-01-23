'Glittering' Ram Lalla adorned in unique ornaments, featuring gold and other gems valued in crores

Ayodhya: The image of Ram Lalla, which emerged after its consecration in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple in Ayodhya on Monday, bedecked with ornaments from head to toe, was a sight to behold, for it was a replica of the image ensconced in the imagination of scores of devotees since times immemorial.

Laden with five kg of pure 22-carat gold, the idol is adorned with a total of 14 pieces of jewellery, comprising Mukut on the head, Ramanandi Tilak on the forehead, emerald and ruby rings, three different neck pieces of various dimensions, waist and arm bands, bangles, ankle bands, anklets, an arrow, and a bow.

The jewellery has been designed by Lucknow-based Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers (HSJ). According to HSJ CEO Ankur Anand, it took them 12 days to curate the entire range of ornaments for the deity.

Sharing the details, Anand says the ornaments have been curated with 18,567 round diamonds, 439 uncut diamonds, 615 emeralds, and 2984 rubies. “The idol was finalised by PM Modi on December 30, and on January 1, I got a call from the Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kheshtra Trust, entrusting me with the curation of jewellery for the idol of Lord Ram to be consecrated,” says Anand.