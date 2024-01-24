ThinkEdu Conclave 2024: Need for dialogue on caste system in education, says author Nanditha Krishna

CHENNAI: There is a persistent need to discuss the caste system within the education landscape, said Nanditha Krishna, author, at the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Participating in a panel discussion titled “Freeing Education of Baggage: The Right Fundamentals,” chaired by Ravi Shankar, Consulting Editor, Sunday Standard, Krishna delved into the burdens that afflict the educational system.

“In the education system, we are unable to stop discussing the caste system, whether it be the BC quota, MBC, or any other,” said Krishna, urging for a critical examination of our education system to understand the origins of schools and colleges.

“These institutions were initially established to serve the administrative needs of the East India Company. In the British Empire, governance-level personnel necessitated the establishment of colleges. However, the primary objective was not education. Consequently, we find ourselves in a system today where learning is the byproduct,” said Krishna.