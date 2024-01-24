Day One of ThinkEdu’s 13th edition begins with Kerala Governor, concludes with Gopalkrishna Gandhi

CHENNAI: With renewed conversations and invigorating debates, the 13th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave, presented by SASTRA University, witnessed a mesmerising milieu of more than 25 speakers on Wednesday, at Chennai, with the highlight being the session with the union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The two day event with more than 15 sessions on Day 1, garnered a crowd of more than 300 students and 275 delegates.

The day flagged off with the lighting of the lamp by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan; Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express (TNIE); Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor, TNIE Group and Lakshmi Menon, Chief Executive Officer, TNIE followed by the inaugural address by the governor, during which, he spoke about his role as the governor of the state of Kerala and maintaining the autonomy of the universities.