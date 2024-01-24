‘What kind of atrocities are these?’: SC slams four Gujarat cops for Kheda public flogging

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, strongly criticised the Gujarat police officials for their public flogging of five Muslim men in Kheda district in 2022. The court questioned the actions of the four police personnel involved, asking, “What kind of atrocities are these?”

The two-judge bench of the SC, headed by Justice BR Gavai and also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta, questioned the authority of the police to tie people to poles and beat them in public while recording videos.

The court expressed its severe disapproval of the actions and asked what gave the police the right to tie the men to poles and subject them to flogging.

The incident came to light when a video of the alleged atrocities surfaced on social media platforms. It showed men being flogged by certain police personnel, supposedly in retaliation for disrupting a Garba event in Kheda district of Gujarat on October 3, 2022.

The Supreme Court provided partial relief by staying the contempt proceedings against the four police officers who had been sentenced to 14 days of simple imprisonment by the Gujarat High Court in October of the previous year for their involvement in the public flogging of the Muslim men in Kheda.