Ayodhya temple: Darshan timing extended, key roads to town closed amid huge rush

AYODHYA: The extended timing to offer prayers at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya came into effect on Thursday with 'darshan' being allowed from 6 am as key roads leading to the temple town remained closed to regulate vehicular movement.

Authorities have implemented strict security measures in Ayodhya amid a huge rush of people following the January 22 consecration ceremony.

Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force personnel have been deployed outside the temple and roads from Basti, Gonda, Ambedkarnagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur and Amethi blocked 15 kilometres ahead of their borders with Ayodhya.