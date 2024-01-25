Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters West Bengal through Cooch Behar

COOCH BEHAR: Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday morning.

He was welcomed by state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

The Yatra entered West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state.

After the handover of the flag, the Yatra will head towards Khagrabari Chowk in Cooch Behar district, where Gandhi will address a public meeting.

After passing through Tufanganj and Cooch Behar town, Gandhi will conduct a padayatra from Maa Bhawani Chowk in Cooch Behar.

The Yatra will continue by bus at Gokshadanga before reaching Falakata in Alipurduar district for an overnight halt.

Following a two-day hiatus on January 26-27, it will navigate through Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Darjeeling districts before entering Bihar on January 29.

Re-entering West Bengal on January 31 via Malda, it will pass through Murshidabad, both Congress stronghold districts, before departing the state on February 1.

The Bengal leg of the yatra spans 523 km across six districts and six Lok Sabha constituencies - Darjeeling, Raigunj, North and South Malda, and two in Murshidabad - over five days.

This marks Gandhi's first visit to the state since the April-May 2021 assembly polls.