Crack civil services with discipline, but avoid devoting entire youth: IAS panel at ThinkEdu

CHENNAI: Discipline and having a backup plan are imperative for aspirants eyeing the challenging civil services examination, said a panel of retired and young IAS officers who shared valuable insights into the realm of civil services preparation on the second day of the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, in Chennai, on Thursday.

The session on “Public Service: A Magnet for Millions” included Alok Ranjan, former IAS officer and author, Alby John, managing director of Metropolitan Transport Corporation, and Manuj Jindal, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad, Thane, and was chaired by the author and analyst Shankkar Aiyar.

Jindal underscored the crucial role of discipline, emphasising the continuous focus required to cover the extensive civil services syllabus.

“You need to have the discipline to continuously focus on the task before you, which is to study the entire syllabus if you are appearing for civil services. You have to be critical about yourself and be honest,” he said.

John highlighted the need for a backup option and cautioned against the survivor bias prevalent in success stories.

“My advice would be to avoid solely listening to success stories of those who cleared the examination, as they often exhibit survivor bias. It is equally crucial to delve into the narratives of individuals who did not succeed, allowing us to comprehend the potential challenges. It is important to have a backup plan and carefully determine the number of attempts you are willing to make,” advised John.