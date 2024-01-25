Gujarat Congress in tatters as several leaders join BJP

AHMEDABAD: MORE than 1,000 activists and office-bearers from the Opposition Congress and various other political parties officially joined the ruling BJP in Gujarat on Wednesday. They were warmly welcomed to the partyfold during a ceremony held at the ruling party’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Notable figures who made the switch from the Congress to the BJP included Indrajitsinh Thakor, a former Mahudha MLA; Dr Vipul Patel, former Sabarkantha Congress president; Sudhirbhai Patel, former president of Youth Congress and Himmat Nagar Marketing Yard, and Vinod Chaudhary, former president of Kheralu Taluka Congress.

Welcoming these political leaders, BJP state president CR Patil said, “We assure you that we will move forward together, strengthening Gujarat and, by extension, strengthening the country.”

The situation within the state Congress is deteriorating, with two Congress MLAs leaving the party in the last two months leading up to the Lok Sabha election.