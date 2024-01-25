‘Karpoori Thakur promoted Hindi’

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that socialist stalwart Karpoori Thakur had taken the decision to promote Hindi five decades ago, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formulated the New Education Policy (NEP) to ensure that the current generation gets education in their own languages by giving equal importance to them.

Addressing an event in the national capital to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the former Bihar chief minister, Shah said, “Thakur worked for the promotion of Hindi in administration and academics five decades ago. Now, the Modi government has been promoting local languages under the New Education Policy.”