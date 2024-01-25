‘Credible evidence': Pakistan alleges India's role in assassination of two terrorists linked to JeM, LeT

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it had “credible evidence” of links between what it called as "Indian agents" and the assassination of two Pakistani terrorists associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sialkot and Rawalkot last year.

India was carrying out “extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings” inside Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi alleged at a press conference here.

Shahid Latif, a key aide of terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar and the mastermind of the 2016 attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, was gunned down in a mosque in Sialkot in Punjab province on October 11, 2023.

On September 8, 2023, Riyaz Ahmad alias Abu Qasim, affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, who was one of the main conspirators behind the Dhangri terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on January 1, 2023 was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside the Al-Qudus mosque during pre-dawn prayers in the Rawalakot area in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

“Indian agents used technology and safe havens on foreign soil to commit assassinations in Pakistan. They recruited, financed, and supported criminals, terrorists, and unsuspecting civilians to play defined roles in these assassinations,” Qazi said.

The foreign secretary pointed towards Indian media and social media accounts that had immediately claimed and glorified these killings as “successful retribution against enemies of India” and projected their capacity to carry out “these illegal acts”.

There were no immediate comments from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.