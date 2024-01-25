Supreme Court gets third Dalit judge as Justice Prasanna B Varale swears in

NEW DELHI: Justice Prasanna B Varale sworn-in and took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court on Thursday, taking the strength of total number of judges to 34, the optimum and sanctioned strength of the SC.

With the elevation of Justice Varale as a Supreme Court judge, the Apex Court for the first time has three judges belonging from the Scheduled Castes - Justices BR Gavai, CT Ravikumar and Varale.

This is the highest-ever representation of the Scheduled Caste community in the Top Court.