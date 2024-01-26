Manipur CM remains silent on reports of Article 355 imposition in state

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday maintained silence on reports of imposition of Article 355 in the strife-torn state.

However, a senior official, who refused to be named, said the Article, which grants the Centre the authority to assume control of the state's law and order without dismissing the government, had not been imposed.

Interacting with reporters after the Republic Day function here, the chief minister did not comment on the issue when asked about it.