No respite from cold weather conditions in Punjab, Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Cold weather conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with temperatures plummeting below normal at several places.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Hisar in Haryana reeled under a severe cold, recording a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Karnal experienced a cold night at 3.9 degrees while a severe chill swept Rohtak too at 4.6 degrees.