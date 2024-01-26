SC directs Maha govt to refrain from carrying out any construction work at Nagpur's Futala Lake

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, in a recent order, had directed the Maharashtra govt and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation not to carry out any construction work at Futala Lake in Nagpur city, keeping in view the effect of destroying the ecosystem and aquatic life there.

The Apex Court passed the order after hearing a petition filed by an NGO, Swaach Nagpur Abhiyaan, claiming that Futala Lake was a wetland and large-scale construction activity was going on allegedly at the banks of the lake.

The three-judge bench of the top court, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and SC Sharma asked the NGO to find out if the wetland attracted migratory birds.

It also asked the petitioner NGO, to find the ways and means as to whether the sound and laser show at the place would impact the arrival of the birds.

While ordering to maintain a status quo in the case, the Apex Court noted that "there are anyway few wetlands remaining in the country."

The lawyer for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation tried to convince the court from passing a 'status quo' order saying that the structures around the Fatula Lake were temporary in nature.

The court was, however, not impressed with the argument and asked the counsel, "Why are you doing all this, there are only a few wetlands remaining in the country?"