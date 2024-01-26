SC stays criminal proceedings against SP leader

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the criminal proceedings against him in a case linked to his remarks on Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas.

A two-judge bench has sought the response of Uttar Pradesh government in the matter.

Initially, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed Maurya’s plea seeking direction to quash legal proceedings in a Pratapgarh district court. After the HC rejected his plea, Maurya knocked the doors of SC.

Maurya claimed in court that the case against him was politically motivated. During the hearing, Justice Mehta asked, “It is his (Maurya’s) opinion. How is it an offence?”