State, central forces working in coordination to bring peace in Manipur: DGP

IMPHAL: Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh on Friday said the state and central forces are working in coordination to bring tranquillity and peace in the northeastern state.

He also said the state and central forces have coordination committees at the state and district levels to normalise the situation in the violence-hit state.

"We (State and central forces) are always in constant touch. We have coordination committees at the state headquarters and district levels and have several video conferences," the DGP said on the sidelines of a Republic Day programme.