Supreme Court stays all proceedings against ED officer held by TN vigilance for accepting bribe

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in an order on Thursday stayed all the proceedings against ED officer Ankit Tiwari, who was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) last month, alleging that he had been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor in Dindigul district.

Thursday’s order from the top court seemed to be a partial relief, for the accused, Tiwari, as the agency claimed before the SC that the evidence against him exists in the case.

As per the prosection case before the apex court, Tiwari, along with his team of ED (Enforcement Directorate) officers, had been allegedly threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case in the probe agency.