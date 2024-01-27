Decision after assessing any political development: Bihar BJP chief ahead of Nitish's touted U-turn

PATNA: Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary on Saturday asserted that his party would take any decision only after assessing any political development in the state.

Choudhary's comments come at a time when the Bihar ruling coalition, comprising JD(U)-RJD-Congress, is on the verge of collapse, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially rejoining the NDA, the alliance he left in 2022 to re-establish the 'mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance).

While talking to mediapersons after a meeting with core committee members, Choudhary said, "Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has not resigned so far, and nobody has withdrawn its support from the grand alliance government. We will know only when something happens."

"Politics is not done on something that is only visible. Politics is done based on the message somebody wants to give. We have full ‘astha’ in our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. If Modi Ji receives some message, we will come to know and act accordingly," he added.