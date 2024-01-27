JD(U) claims INDIA bloc is collapsing; 'no implosion' says Congress as Nitish edges closer to exit

NEW DELHI: The opposition 'INDIA' bloc was in the grip of a crisis on Saturday, with the JD(U) saying the alliance was collapsing amid indications that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will switch back to the NDA, prompting the Congress to allege that the BJP is doing its best to cause a "mini implosion" in the coalition.

The Congress, however, also exuded confidence that both Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, being co-architects of the INDIA bloc, would remain a part of the alliance and said efforts were on by the Congress president to reach out to both of them.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee had announced that her party TMC will fight the Lok Sabha elections "alone" in the state, and if Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, it will be another big blow to the opposition front formed to take on the BJP.

"Personally, yes, the optics could have been better. There is no implosion. But the BJP is working overtime to ensure there is a minimum implosion, if not a maximum implosion," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said when asked about the developments.

Ramesh said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has been trying to speak with Kumar, and his office has responded. But the two are unable to connect due to their preoccupations, the Congress general secretary said.

"We are willing to take any step to strengthen the INDIA" bloc, he said.