Nitish Kumar attends temple beautification function in presence of BJP leader, Tejashwi skips

BUXAR: Amid speculation that he may do yet another volte-face and return to the NDA, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday visited Buxar district, bordering Uttar Pradesh, to attend a function where senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey was also present.

Kumar, who was accompanied by his colleague and state minister Ashok Choudhary, inaugurated the beautification work at the famous Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple in Brahmpur, Buxar.

Notably, the project was undertaken by the state tourism department, a portfolio held by Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who skipped the function. No other RJD leaders were present there on the occasion.

Notably, Tejashwi did not attend the high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Friday, organised every year on the occasion of the Republic Day.