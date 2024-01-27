Top BJP leaders land in Bihar with rumours rife that Nitish will switch sides

PATNA: As the rift between the two ruling grand alliance partners -- Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -- widened, the possibility of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigning from the post on Saturday seemed more or less imminent. He may stake claim to form a new government with the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With political uncertainty looming large in Bihar following the sudden turn of events, all eyes are on Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad could both stake a claim in case the alliance unravels.

Reliable sources claimed that Nitish may resign from the post on Saturday and take oath as Chief Minister for the eighth time on Sunday. Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi may once again become Deputy Chief Minister, the post he had held in the earlier NDA government led by Nitish Kumar.

Senior BJP leaders including Ravi Shankar Prasad landed in Patna for the BJP core committee meeting and the endgame could begin soon. There are also reports that BJP has begun collecting letters of support ahead of the possible formation of a new government.