Bihar's Mahagathbandhan on brink of collapse as CM Nitish convenes JD(U) legislature party meet

PATNA: In a political upheaval brewing in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government is on the precipice of collapse, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar signalling a decisive shift away from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) towards his erstwhile ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With the Janata Dal (United) supremo's presume decision to abandon the coalition, the government is set to fall within the next day or two. While no official confirmation has surfaced, Bihar braces for yet another dramatic realignment in its political dynamics in the days ahead.

Nitish Kumar has convened a meeting of JD(U)’s legislature party on January 28 to take a final call on joining hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Sources said that all MPs, MLAs, and MLCs of the party have been asked to reach Patna to attend the meeting scheduled to be held at 1 Anne Marg, the official residence of the chief minister.

Nitish is also holding the post of JD (U) president. A senior JD(U) leader, on condition of anonymity, said, “All MPs and MLAs of the party have been asked to come to 1 Anne Marg on January 28 to discuss the latest political developments. Some important decisions may be taken at the legislative party meeting. It may be about snapping ties with RJD.”

Speaking to TNIE, JD(U) minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary remarked, "Nitish has not said he will remain with the 'INDIA' bloc as reported in a section of the media." Choudhary, a trusted confidant of the Bihar CM, clarified the stance amid media speculations.