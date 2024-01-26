Nation

Bihar political crisis: Nitish visits Governor's house, Tejashwi skips

Sources have indicated that the swearing-in of the Bihar CM, with the support of the BJP, is nearly confirmed.
PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here, where his deputy Tejashwi Yadav remained absent.

The development comes in the backdrop of speculations that Kumar, the JD(U) president, could pull out of the Mahagathbandhan and return to the NDA, led by the BJP.

During a period of uncertainty for the ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar, there is widespread speculation in political circles that Nitish Kumar may rejoin the NDA. Sources have indicated that the swearing-in of the Bihar CM, with the support of the BJP, is nearly confirmed.

According to JD(U) sources, Sushil Kumar Modi is set to be sworn in as the deputy CM, reported Indian Express.

The oath-taking ceremony will be taking place on Sunday, the sources added.

Amid discussions about a growing division, the RJD and JD(U) held individual meetings on Thursday, while the BJP state president Samrat Choudhary traveled to Delhi to engage in talks with senior BJP leaders. Former BJP deputy chief minister Renu Devi accompanied him on the trip.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP’s 78; the JD(U)’s 45’ the Congress’s 19, the CPI (M-L)’s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)’s four seats, and the AIMIM’s one, plus one Independent legislator.

With inputs from agencies

