No confusion among 'Mahagathbandhan' partners in Bihar: JD(U)

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Saturday maintained that "there is no confusion" among the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) partners in Bihar.

Talking to PTI, senior JD(U) leader, Neeraj Kumar said those who are speculating about the current situation in Bihar need to clarify.

He said, "There is no confusion among the alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. When we (ministers of RJD) are sitting together in the state cabinet meeting, attending Republic Day function, then where is the confusion".