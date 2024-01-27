No implosion in INDIA bloc, but BJP trying its best to do 'mini-implosions' in oppn alliance: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday asserted that the INDIA bloc is not imploding even though the BJP is trying its best to do "mini-implosions" in the opposition alliance.

The remarks came amid reports that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar may return to the BJP-led NDA.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told a press conference here that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is trying to get in touch with Nitish Kumar but the two are have not been able to connect yet.

He said Kharge has been trying to speak with Kumar and his office has responded.

But the two are unable to connect due to their pre-occupations, the Congress general secretary said.