All eyes on governor as Nitish, Lalu flex muscles to retain power in Bihar

PATNA: As rift between two ruling grand alliance partners--Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) widened, the possibility of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar resigning from the post on Saturday is more or less imminent. He may stake claim to form a new government with the backing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
With political uncertainty looming large in Bihar following sudden turn of events, all eyes are on Raj Bhavan. Chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad are eyeing power in the state.
Reliable sources claimed that Nitish may resign from the post on Saturday and take oath as chief minister for the eighth time on Sunday. Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi may once again become deputy chief minister, the post he had held during NDA government led by Nitish Kumar.
On the other hand, RJD has also started thinking over formation of an alternative government in the wake of collapse of the grand alliance government. Lalu has convened a meeting of RJD legislature party at 5, Circular Road residence of deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav at 1 pm and if the party legislators gave their consent for formation of an alternative government.
RJD along with Congress and three left parties have 114 MLAs, short of only eight MLAs to reach the magic figure of 122 in the 243-member assembly but it is exploring options how it could have the requisite number to form a government. Sources claimed that RJD has approached former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) to achieve the magic number.
If RJD succeeds in mustering the requisite numbers, it can stake claim to form a government by parading its MLAs before the governor.
In any situation, RJD will have to first withdraw its support to Nitish Kumar government and prove its majority in the assembly by mustering support of the MLAs.
Sources said that RJD MLAs and MLCs are exerting pressure on the party leadership to withdraw support to Nitish Kumar, but deputy chief minister is against any such moves.
Tejashwi said that let Nitish first clarify his position and also disclose reasons which prompted him to snap ties with the grand alliance, only then the RJD would take its step.
In case of withdrawal of support to the government, RJD could expect support of four Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) MLAs and one Independent MLA by offering them plum posts like deputy chief ministers and it could manage three MLAs from other parties.
RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha, however, denied that the party is looking at such possibilities.
Meanwhile, JD (U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu said that Nitish should return to NDA as he was more comfortable with BJP.