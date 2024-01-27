All eyes on governor as Nitish, Lalu flex muscles to retain power in Bihar

PATNA: As rift between two ruling grand alliance partners--Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) widened, the possibility of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar resigning from the post on Saturday is more or less imminent. He may stake claim to form a new government with the backing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With political uncertainty looming large in Bihar following sudden turn of events, all eyes are on Raj Bhavan. Chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad are eyeing power in the state.

Reliable sources claimed that Nitish may resign from the post on Saturday and take oath as chief minister for the eighth time on Sunday. Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi may once again become deputy chief minister, the post he had held during NDA government led by Nitish Kumar.