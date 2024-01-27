Lok Sabha polls: BJP appoints election in-charges, co-in-charges for 23 states, UTs

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for 23 states and Union territories for the Lok Sabha polls this year.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been made the election in-charge for Bihar, while BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Jharkhand unit chief Deepak Prakash will be the co-in-charge, according to a party statement. Tawde is the BJP's in-charge for political affairs in Bihar.

The BJP has appointed vice president Baijayant Jay Panda as the election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh and national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam as that of Uttarakhand.

BJP national vice president and Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai will be the election in-charge for Jharkhand, the statement said.

The appointments have been made by BJP president J P Nadda in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been made the election in-charge for Haryana.

BJP leader Surendra Nagar will be the co-in-charge for elections in the state.